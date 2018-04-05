Cobbinah Doesn't Deserve FA Cup Top Award - Sadick Adams

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has expressed his displeasure after missing out on the 2016/17 season MTN FA Cup most valuable player award.

Despite guiding Kotoko to win the competition, Adams lost the individual accolade to rival Winful Cobbinah and was left very unhappy with the outcome.

He argued that he had a better season compared to Hearts of Oak talisman. The 28-year-old scored 10 goals with three coming in the 3-1 victory over the Phobians in the final.

“I am really disappointed because anyone who watched the tournament will tell you[i deserve the award]. I scored in the quarter-finals, semi-finals as well as the finals. I also won the trophy so I should have won the award.'' Adams said.

''Perhaps, I don't know understand what most valuable player means, however, I congratulate my college for winning.”

Adams though won top scorer award alongside second-tier side Okyeman Planners prodigy Raphael Ocoloo.