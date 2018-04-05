Asante Kotoko Rubbish Reports Of Kwame Boahene Suffering From 'Stroke'

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Obed Acheampong has debunked reports that midfielder Kwame Boahene is suffering from a mile stroke.

On Wednesday, April 4, reports went viral after the former Liberty Professionals middleman was left out of the club’s squad for the Week 4 Premier League fixture against XI Wonders last Sunday.

“Kwame Boahene trained for two hours yesterday at Adako Jachie. It’s never true that he is down with a stroke. He only complained about unusual feeling in his ankle about some weeks ago,” Acheampong told Oyerepa FM.

“He has been off for a week and some three days but the good news is that he is fully fit now but it will depend on coach Paa Kwasi if he will play on Sunday or not. Let’s disregard all those rumours about him suffering from a stroke.”

Kotoko will play as guests to Ashanti Gold in Week 5 of the ongoing campaign.