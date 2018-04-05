Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare Resigns From Sports Cul As Audacious Plan To Sponsor Ghana Premier League Delays

Ace sports broadcaster and lecturer Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has resigned from his position as Head of Communication and Human Resource of Sports Cul Ghana Limited with effect from 15 March 2018.

In a press statement, Dr Ofosu-Asare indicated that his resignation was principally based on the long delay by the company by the company in implementing a programme the company launched in November 2016 to assist with the development of sports and culture in Ghana.

In November 2016, Sports Cul Limited, a subsidiary of GIBASS Group of Companies, unveiled an audacious bid to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and National Women's League in a whopping US$ 44 million deal, which will include the payment of salaries of players and coaches of the Premier League, including an amount of US$ 800,000 to be spent on referees and the media, among other packages.

However, the proposal never saw the light of day due to many issues, including conditions demanded by the company's partners which Dr Ofosu-Asare says has stalled the whole plan.

He stated that the 'conditionality' put forward mid-stream by the foreign partners of the company, in his view, appeared difficult to be met in the shortest possible time.