Joseph Esso Voted Hearts’ Player Of The Month For March

Hearts of Oak fans have voted striker, Joseph Esso as the club’s Player of the Month for March.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs man beat off competition from Malik Akowuah, Daniel Kordie and Benjamin Agyare to win the club’s first Player of the Month for the first time.

Esso scored two goals and won the penalty that helped the Phobians to earn a point in their first game of the season in the month of March.

He scored a home debut against Ashanti Gold despite losing 3:1 but was voted as the club’s Goal of the Month for March.

He also scored against his former team, Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium to make it back-to-back strikes at his former hunting ground.

Esso polled 64% of the votes on Twitter, followed by Malik Akowuah (25%), Benjamin Agyare (6%) and Daniel Kordie (5%).