FreshPak Signs GH¢ 500,000 For Two Years As Headline Sponsor For National Women's League

The Ghana Football Association has announced FreshPak Products as headline sponsor for the National Women's League which starts this weekend.

The two-year deal is worth GH¢ 500,000.

FreshPak is a manufacturer of disposable and preservative storage materials.

It is also a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom whose GN Bank was a previous sponsor of the Division One League.

FreshPak Managing Director Nana Ofori Owusu says his outfit did not hesitate to sponsor the women's game.

"We did not hesitate to associate our product with the league when the Groupe president and chairman, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom approached us to do that,'' he said.

"We have started the journey and we want more people to come on board to support the funding of the competition.

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi says the sponsorship would ease the financial stress on the organisers and clubs.

"This sponsorship is a relief to the GFA and the Women's League Board and I know it will go a long way to support the organisation of the league,'' he said.

"We wholeheartedly accept this offer and I wish to express our sincere gratitude to our new sponsors, especially Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom for his commitment to sponsoring Ghana football.''

The National Women's League enters its sixth season when it kicks off this weekend.

Sixteen clubs have been divided into Northern and Southern Zones.

