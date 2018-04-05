Allotey, Dodzi To Thrill Fans On Saturday

Patrick Allotey and the durable Frank Dodzi would battle each other for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The bout would be under the maiden promotion of Cabic Promotions and Management.

Dodzi, who has a record, 28-3, was the one who threw the first shot predicting round three knockouts over Allotey, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Welterweight champion at the Press Conference.

'I'm ready for this opportunity and I thank Cabic Promotions for putting this fight together,' Dodzi said.

'Allotey is a good boxer no doubt about it. But I want to tell the fans that this fight will not go the distance, I would stop Allotey in the third round.'

But Allotey with 39 fights and three losses, who was not shaken by Dodzi's prediction, brushed off Dodzi's threat, saying that was his is opinion'.

He said 'looking at Dodzi there is no way, he can knock me out. My handlers (Cabic Promotions & Management), should sack me if that happens. He should prepare for war on Saturday'.

Cabic Promotions & Management is a new promotional outfit that aims to enhance the promotion of boxing in Ghana.

Mr Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, the CEO of Cabic Promotions urged the media to support them by hyping the fights and engaging the boxers, coaches and promoters on the media. He said the bill was packed with crack boxers and boxing fans cannot afford to miss.

Mr Samir Captain, the WBO representative in Africa said he was happy the two boxers have agreed to fight and exhibit their talents and skills to determine who wins the WBO Africa title and automatically joins the top 15 or 13 ranked in the world. He said the WBO is one of the respected boxing bodies with great champions and contenders.

The fight is sponsored by TCL, and tickets for GH¢20.00, GH¢50.00, GH¢100.00 and GH¢200.00 can be obtained at Peace FM, Joy FM, Citi FM, Batsonar Total Filling Station, Max Mart, Happy FM and Frankies Hotel at Osu.