The seventh edition of the MTN FA Cup Awards was held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Wednesday night.
Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack was adjudged the best coach of the year for winning the FA Cup whiles Medeama SC centre-back Ibrahim Yaro was named the best defender in the last edition of the competition.
Below is the full list of the winners. Best Player of the Year Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak) Best Defender of the Year Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama) Top Scorers of the season Saddick Adams (Asante Kotoko) Raphael Ocoloo (Okyeman Planners) Fair Play Team of the Year Medeama Supporters Group of the Year Hearts of Oak fans Referee of the Year Awal Mohammed Assistant Referee of the season Kennedy Sarpong Adade Match Commissioner of the Year Alhaji Abdul Ganiu Lawal Goal of the Year Isaac Amoah (Amidaus Professionals) Most Promising Referee Isaac Akoto Most Promising Player of the Year David Abagna (Wa All Stars) Coach of the Year Steve Pollack Special Awards Baba Mallam Nuhu, Ebenezer Asante Twum, Nii Amo Kudjoe, Ashanti, Western Regional Association and the Management of MPlaza Hotel.
MTN FA CUP AWARDS... Winful Cobbinah Win Best Player Of The Year
Accra Hearts of Oak skilful midfielder, Winful Cobbinah was named the best player of the 2017 MTN FA Cup.
The energetic beat off competition from Asante Kotoko's Saddick Adams and Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals for the Most Valuable Player Award.
Below is the full list of the winners.
Best Player of the Year
Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak)
Best Defender of the Year
Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama)
Top Scorers of the season
Saddick Adams (Asante Kotoko)
Raphael Ocoloo (Okyeman Planners)
Fair Play Team of the Year
Medeama
Supporters Group of the Year
Hearts of Oak fans
Referee of the Year
Awal Mohammed
Assistant Referee of the season
Kennedy Sarpong Adade
Match Commissioner of the Year
Alhaji Abdul Ganiu Lawal
Goal of the Year
Isaac Amoah (Amidaus Professionals)
Most Promising Referee
Isaac Akoto
Most Promising Player of the Year
David Abagna (Wa All Stars)
Coach of the Year
Steve Pollack
Special Awards
Baba Mallam Nuhu, Ebenezer Asante Twum, Nii Amo Kudjoe, Ashanti, Western Regional Association and the Management of MPlaza Hotel.