MTN FA CUP AWARDS... Winful Cobbinah Win Best Player Of The Year

Accra Hearts of Oak skilful midfielder, Winful Cobbinah was named the best player of the 2017 MTN FA Cup.

The energetic beat off competition from Asante Kotoko's Saddick Adams and Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals for the Most Valuable Player Award.

MOST PRESTIGIOUS PLAYER (MTN FA CUP AWARDS: Winful Cobbinah. #AHOSC — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) April 4, 2018

The seventh edition of the MTN FA Cup Awards was held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Wednesday night.

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Pollack was adjudged the best coach of the year for winning the FA Cup whiles Medeama SC centre-back Ibrahim Yaro was named the best defender in the last edition of the competition.

Below is the full list of the winners.

Best Player of the Year

Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak)

Best Defender of the Year

Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama)

Top Scorers of the season

Saddick Adams (Asante Kotoko)

Raphael Ocoloo (Okyeman Planners)

Fair Play Team of the Year

Medeama

Supporters Group of the Year

Hearts of Oak fans

Referee of the Year

Awal Mohammed

Assistant Referee of the season

Kennedy Sarpong Adade

Match Commissioner of the Year

Alhaji Abdul Ganiu Lawal

Goal of the Year

Isaac Amoah (Amidaus Professionals)

Most Promising Referee

Isaac Akoto

Most Promising Player of the Year

David Abagna (Wa All Stars)

Coach of the Year

Steve Pollack

Special Awards

Baba Mallam Nuhu, Ebenezer Asante Twum, Nii Amo Kudjoe, Ashanti, Western Regional Association and the Management of MPlaza Hotel.