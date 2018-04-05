modernghana logo

33 minutes ago | Football News

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP... Fosa Juniors Arrive Ahead Of Aduana Stars Showdown

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Fosa Juniors have arrived in Ghana ahead of their first leg in the CAF Confederations Cup playoff against Aduana Stars that will be held at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

Fosa touched down in the capital on Wednesday afternoon and have been lodging at the Derby Royal Hotel.

The team will later move to Mmanim for the big game on Sunday.

The Malagasy side drew Aduana Stars in the playoffs after the latter exited the CAF Champions League competition following defeat to Algerian side ES Setif.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

