2018 CAF CONFED. CUP... Fosa Juniors Arrive Ahead Of Aduana Stars Showdown

Fosa Juniors have arrived in Ghana ahead of their first leg in the CAF Confederations Cup playoff against Aduana Stars that will be held at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

Fosa touched down in the capital on Wednesday afternoon and have been lodging at the Derby Royal Hotel.

The team will later move to Mmanim for the big game on Sunday.

The Malagasy side drew Aduana Stars in the playoffs after the latter exited the CAF Champions League competition following defeat to Algerian side ES Setif.

FOSA Juniors Fc is in town. Mankasitraka an'i Ghana. Manantena hahita anao amin'ny Mmanim ho an'ny lalao mahavokatra. They will lodge at Derby Royal Hotel before they later come to Mmanim for our crucial @CAF_Online Confed. qualifier on Sunday at NAB I park. ADUANA! OGYA!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4SVViKGCsp — #2016/17LeagueChamps (@AduanaStarsFc) April 4, 2018