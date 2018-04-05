Referee Samuel Sukah Slapped With Eight Matches Ban

Controversial referee Samuel Sukah has been banned for eight matches over the penalty he awarded to Ebusua Dwarfs in their matchday one fixture against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

Several reports emerged that the Mr Sukah was banned for four matches.

The suspension takes effect from next week Monday, April 9, 2018.

The Match Review Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after their assessment of the controversial 64th-minute decision of Referee Sukah decided that he showed bad judgement.

“The committee after a careful and critical study of the video clip concluded that you, Referee Samuel Sukah awarded a bad penalty against Berekum Chelsea FC,” said a letter dated April 3, 2018; addressed to Referee Samuel Sukah and signed by GFA General Secretary, Isaac Addo.

“Your position on the field of play was such that, you could not have clearly seen the infringement as the distance between you and the action spot affected your judgement. Your defence at the committee’s meeting was unsuccessful and cannot be taken into consideration.

“After a thorough evaluation of the report of the Match Review Committee, the Executive of the GFA hereby approves a suspension of eight official matches of the GFA, for you, Referee Samuel Sukah”.