MTN FA CUP AWARDS... Steve Pollack Win Coach Of The Year

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, Steve Pollack has been named coach of the year at the MTN FA Cup awards.

Pollack beat former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall to win the coveted honour.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer led Asante Kotoko to win the MTN FA Cup beating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the grand finale at the Tamale Sports Stadium in October last year.

Polack’s award was received on his behalf by former Kotoko Board member and popular benefactor, Alhaji Abu Lamini.