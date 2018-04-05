2018 Women's League To Start This Weekend After Launch

The Ghana Football Association has officially launched the 2018 National Novelty Women's League which will commence on April 7.

The year's competition will see 16 teams battling it out for ultimate. The teams have been divided into two comprising of the Northern and Southern zones.

Fresh Pack has been confirmed as official headline sponsor. The company owned by philanthropist Paa Kwesi Nduom will pump an amount of GHC 500,000 over two year period.

All 16 teams

Northern Sector: Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy, Fabulous Ladies, Ashtown Ladies, Northern Ladies, Prison Ladies, Pearl Pia Ladies, Supreme Ladies

Southern Sector: Lady Striker, Hasaacas Ladies, Police Ladies, Sea Lions, Halifax Ladies, Samiria Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Immigration Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa won last year's edition by beating lady Strikers in the final.