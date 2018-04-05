Happy Man Bitters Sign Deal With Wa All Stars

Charger Company Limited, producers Happy Man Bitters, have signed a year’s sponsorship deal with Premier League club, Wa All Stars.

The Upper West Region-based club owned by President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantayi, becomes the third club to have signed a deal with the beverage producer after last season’s champions Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea both from the Brong Ahafo Region.

“This is good news for Wa All Stars, this is good news for Happy Man Bitters [and] it is good news for Ghana football,” Chief Executive Officer for Charger Limited, Borketey Bortey said after a short ceremony in Accra Wednesday.

Mr Bortey hinted of plans to extend the deal after it expires since both parties have demonstrated commitment the vision of promoting football in Ghana.

Founder and bankroller of Wa All Stars, Kwesi Nyantakyi described the deal as a good one for the club especially coming at a time that the FA has yet to secure a headline sponsor for the league.

He said the GFA is doing everything possible to sign a headline sponsor to lessen the burden on the clubs with regard to the welfare of players and management of the clubs.