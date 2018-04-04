Ben Nunoo Mensah Elected ExCo Member Of CWF

President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has been elected as an Executive Board Member of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF).

He was elected at the 2018 electoral congress of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation in Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday.

This is a positive addition to the credentials of Mr Nunoo Mensah, who is also an Executive Board Member of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGA-Ghana).

He polled 26 out of 31 votes to be elected alongside three other Africans as Executive Board Members of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation.

President of CWF, Dato Ong Poh Eng from Malaysia and Secretary General Paul Coffa from Australia went unopposed with Gary Marshall (New Zealand), Kevin du Plooy (South Africa), Tom Liaw (Singapore) and Jesmond Caruana (Malta) were elected as Vice Presidents.

Other members of the executive board elected were; Ms Della Shaw-Elder (Fiji), Dr Michael Irani (England), Ibrahim Bangura (Sierra Leone) and John Ogolla (Kenya).

The rest are; Philip Maunder (Australia) and Andrew Callender from Barbados.

Speaking in an interview with the media after his new elevation, the GWF President thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to serve at the Commonwealth level.

He said he would be coming on board with vast experience in sports administration and marketing and hopes his inclusion would put weightlifting on the pedestal that the sport deserves.

He said development of the sport would be high on his agenda and believes Ghana would be the bigger beneficiaries of his election onto the Executive Board of the CWF.

