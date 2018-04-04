Allotey And Dodzi Promise To Thrill On Cabic Premier Bill At The Bulom Boxing Arena

Former SWAG Boxer of the Year, Patrick Allotey and the durable Frank Dodzi will battle each other for the vacant WBO Africa super welterweight on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Bukom Boxing Arena under the maiden promotion of Cabic Promotions and Management.

Dodzi who claims a record, 28 - 3 was the one who threw the first shot predicting round three KO over Allotey, a former WBC international silver welterweight champion at the Press Conference to introduce the boxers.

“I’m ready for this opportunity and I thank Cabic Promotions for putting this fight together,”Dodzi said.

“Patrick Allotey is a good boxer no doubt about it. But I want to tell the fans that this fight will not go the distance, I will stop Allotey in the third round.”

But Allotey with 39 fights and 3 loses, who was not shaken by Dodzi’s prediction said he will stop me in the third round, I will say that his is opinion.”

He continued, “Looking at Dodzi there is no way he can KO me. It does happen then my handlers (Cabic Promotions & Managment) should sack me. Dodzi should prepare for war on Saturday.”

When asked about his prediction, the former WBC international silver welterweight champion and gym mate of Bastie Samir at the Will Power Boxing Club said, “I will not predict the round I will KO him. He said he will stop me in round three but before that, there is round one and two. So let see what happens on Saturday, but I want to assure my fans that I will win the belt at stake.”

Cabic Promotions & Management is a new promotional outfit that has come to add much bite to the game of boxing in Ghana.

Ellis Quaye, a director said they have come to put up tough fights for best boxers to be exposed and go out to represent Ghana well.

Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, the CEO of Cabic Promotions urged the media to support them by hyping the fights and engaging the boxers, coaches and promoters on air and in the media. He said the bill is packed with crack boxers and any boxing fan cannot afford to miss.

Mr Samir Captain, the WBO representative in Africa said he was happy the two boxers have agreed to fight and exhibit their talents and skills to determine who wins the WBO Africa title and automatically joins the top 15 or 13 ranked in the world. He said the WBO is one of the respected boxing bodies with great champions and contenders.

The fight is sponsored by TCL, and tickets for ghc20, ghc50, ghc100 and ghc200 can be obtained at Peace FM, Joy FM, Citi FM, Barstonar Total Filling Station, Max Mart, Happy FM and Frankies Hotel at Osu.