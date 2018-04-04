Dreams FC Trio Begin Training With Black Satellites

Dreams FC trio, George Dwubeng, Zuberu Sharani and Maxwell Arthur have begun training with the national U20 side, the Black Satellites ahead of the 2019 African Youth Championship Qualifiers.

Striker Zuberu Sharani has been in impressive form for the club in the Ghana Premier League; scoring twice and winning back to back man of the match awards.

Defender, Maxwell Arthur has also been very solid in his fullback position this season. He has one assist and featured in all our games.

George Dwubeng on the other hand just returned from injury and made his debut in the league in our 1-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Black Satellites will begin their 2019 Africa Youth Championships journey in May where they will face the winner of the qualifier between Tunisia and Algeria.