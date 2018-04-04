Ebusua Dwarfs Goalkeeper Frank Andoh Accepts Bashir Hayford's Opprobrium

Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Frank Andoh has insisted that he is unperturbed by the criticisms levelled against by coach Bashir Hayford following the defeat at Karela FC over the weekend.

In the aftermath of the Crabs 3-0 loss at the Anyinase against league newcomers Karela FC in Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League, goalkeeper Frank Andoh was heavily criticized by coach Bashir Hayford for conceding what he termed as 'cheap' goals.

However, the experienced custodian insists he has taken it in good faith as he looks forward to improving on his performances in their subsequent games.

'Coach is the same person who praises us when we do the correct thing on the field and he will be the same person who will tell us when things go wrong. I have to take it in good faith and improve upon my shortcomings' Andoh told footballmadeinghana.com

'It is normal for coach Bash to say what he said because he has been teaching us a lot and things which happen in the game but we find it difficult to make use of our chances,'

Frank Andoh is expected to be in the post this weekend when Dwarfs lock horns with Bechem United in Cape Coast.

