Make Ghana Proud - Alem Mumuni Urges Commonwealth Athletes

Africa’s number one C2 Paracyclist, Alem Mumuni, is urging Ghanaian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games in Australia, to strive hard to make Ghana proud.

In a message to the Ghanaian contingent, Alem expressed his confidence that the contingent has what it takes to bring more medals home.

“They just have to believe in themselves and not be intimidated by what they see about other delegations. They have what it takes to bring home as many medals as they compete for,” he said.

The Polio survivor is encouraging them to look at the example of Persons with Disability (PWDs) like himself, who have defied all odds to put the flag of Ghana at a respectable position on the world map in the area of sports.

“Success consists of going from failure without loss of enthusiasm”, he quoted Winston Churchill to urge them on in spite of the challenges they may be facing from a country that doesn’t invest much into the other sports besides football, adding that, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up”.

Alem Mumuni is not in Australia since his discipline is not on the list of sports at the games but his interest in seeing Ghana excel does not waver.

“I am following with keen interest what is going on in Australia and can’t wait to celebrate the first medal for Ghana; I know that would happen soon,” he said with a beaming smile of hope, a trademark he wields even in his difficult moments.

He appealed to the state to do more for lesser-funded sports as a way of encouraging athletes to sacrifice for Ghana.

“We need to look at the records to see which sports bring in more laurels and contribute to social development. Disability sports, for instance, are not just for fun but rehabilitation processes for PWDs,” he explained, stating that, “we can do better as a nation than we are doing”.

The Commonwealth Games are underway in Gold Coast Australia and the Ghanaian delegation is competing with others for medals.