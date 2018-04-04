Karim Zito Impressed With Performance Of Clubs

Manager Abdul Karim Zito says the league season so far has been very intense especially with the level of play from all the teams.

We are four matches into the season already and according to him, the intensity at this early stage is due to the belief that the league is usually decided in the first round.

“The momentum is very high. Everybody is looking to grab some points in the early days because of the belief that the league is actually played in the first round so if you do not acquire enough points at this stage and you find yourself at the bottom, it is horrible.”

Despite acknowledging the intensity of the play in the league, Manager Zito notes that none of the teams have really been able to startle him with a performance.

“I’m yet to meet a team that has shocked me because in all the four matches we have played none of the teams have really managed to outclass my boys.”

However, he mentions that his charges lack of goals is something that has alarmed him especially in the loss against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.

“The creativity wasn’t that much unlike the game against Wa All Stars and Berekum Chelsea where we created more than 4 goal scoring opportunities.”

But then he said intensive work is being put in to solve that issue.

“We are working hard on the creativity part of the players and after the fifth round, the goals will surely.”

Dreams Fc currently sit 5th on the league log with 7 points, 3 points adrift of league leader Ashgold and will face Karela FC at home at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in the Ghana Premier League Matchday 5 fixture.