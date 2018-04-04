Amidaus FC Owner Insists GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Is A Failure

Owner of Division One side Amidaus FC, Alhaji Baba Gedo says Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi should never think of seeking re-election in 2019 branding him a failure.

The CAF 1st vice has repeatedly said he will vacate the seat when his tenure comes to an end in 2019 but some Ghana FA Executive Committee members who are calling for him to reconsider that decision and contest.

But the seasoned football administrator insists Nyantakyi has no business seeking a fourth term.

''Kwesi Nyantakyi is a failure. He's completed his task and he's finished. He should go,'' he said on Asempa FM's Ultimate Morning Show on Wednesday.

''Kwesi Nyantakyi must go for a new man to come in for us to see what he can do.

''He has been on the seat for long but Ghana Football is collapsing.''