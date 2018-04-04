Ezzy Paint MD Delighted With Dreams FC Partnership

The Managing Director of Ezzy Paint, Mr Hassan Ezzerdine has expressed his happiness with the renewal of his company’s relationship with Dreams FC.

Ezzy Paint renewed its partnership with the club for a year in a short ceremony held at the club’s secretariat on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview with Dreams Media on Saturday, Mr Ezzerdine said that the good experience with the club previously moved them to come back and renew the relationship.

“We had a good experience with Dreams FC last year although it was short so this year we decided to improve it and see how far we can go with this partnership.”

He also noted that the friendly atmosphere and good structure in the club also played a role in his company’s decision to come back.

“The football club seems to be well organised. We see a good job being done by the club and its management. We felt a friendly and family-like atmosphere around the club and so we were so comfortable we wanted to take things to another level.”

He finally added that he expects this relationship to go very far.

“If we look at the history of our relationship and the way it has improved, I wish and hope that there will be no barriers in our way and definitely we will improve and move to much bigger scopes and cooperation.”

The paint manufacturers joined the Dreams FC family in 2017, during the Division 1 League campaign, in a half-season agreement which lasted for 6 months.