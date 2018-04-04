GOIL Gives To Kayayei

Group CEO & Managing Director of Ghana Oil (Goil) Patrick Akorli has said society cannot ignore the humanitarian responsibility of helping others.

He made this statement during a ceremony to support this year's Easter programs initiated by the Pamela Bridgewater Project at the Labadi Beach.

The event saw the girls undergo physical training to enhance their fitness, and according to the Project Director for the Bridgewater Project, Yahaya Alhassan, the regular exercise is aimed at making the girls physically and psychologically strong to be able to withstand unscrupulous men who may want to take advantage of them at night.

The girls were schooled on how to prevent the growing trend of teenage pregnancy which is a challenge of the Kayayei phenomenon including the education on the avoidance unprotected sex and sexually transmitted diseases like HIV etc.

Food and drinks, as well as sanitary towels, were distributed to the girls as part of the activities.

Mr Alhassan expressed appreciation to Goil for its continued support saying, “I hereby extend our sincerest thanks to the donors who have made this possible; may the good God bless and protect you all.”

The Bridgewater Project aims at ensuring the welfare of the head potters popularly known as Kayayei now and for the future through education and training, protection, research, advocacy and research programs.