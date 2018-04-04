Wilder Says He's Ready To Fight Joshua Next In UK

Heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder has made no secret of the fact that he wants to meet unified three-belt titleholder Anthony Joshua next for the undisputed championship, and he called for the fight again Tuesday.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Anthony Joshua on his win last Saturday night," Wilder said in a statement. "Anthony, I am so glad we finally heard from you on Saturday and that you want to fight me as your next opponent and you want the fight to happen in the U.K.

"I accept that challenge and I am ready to come to the U.K. for my next fight. There is nothing on Team Wilder's side to prevent me from fighting you next."

Wilder knocked out top contender Luis "King Kong" Ortiz in the 10th round on March 3 in New York to retain his title for the seventh time; he is free and clear of any mandatory defence. On Saturday, England's Joshua won a unanimous decision against Joseph Parker in Cardiff, Wales, to unify the other three major belts.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs), 32 of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has consistently called for a fight with Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs), 28, and after the fight on Saturday, Joshua also said he wanted Wilder next -- though Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has sent mixed signals about whether he wants to negotiate the bout next or have Joshua fight at least once more this summer before getting serious about a Wilder fight.

Wilder said he was happy he heard Joshua call his name after beating Parker to retain his title for the fifth time.

"You also said on Saturday that your team is ready to meet with [Wilder co-managers] Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon from my side to get this deal done," Wilder said. "They are also ready to meet with your team immediately. Let us know when -- the sooner the better.

"Thanks, Anthony. I can't wait to meet you in the ring."

Wilder issued his statement on Tuesday after postponing a scheduled teleconference with boxing reporters because it conflicted with a Canelo Alvarez media briefing. Alvarez is expected to speak publicly about his two failed drug tests, which are expected to lead to the cancellation of his highly anticipated May 5 HBO PPV rematch with unified middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin.