Kojo Yankah Demands 'Apology' From Ghana FA Presidential Hopeful George Afriyie

Ghana FA Executive committee member Kojo Yankah is demanding an 'unqualified apology' from presidential hopeful George Afriyie, claiming he's 'betrayed' his boss over his early declaration to contest for the top seat.

Afriyie, who was handpicked by Nyantakyi to serve as his vice amid several attempts warnings, has laced his boots to challenge his boss for the Ghana FA presidential race next year.

The Liberty Professionals director has openly declared his intention to contest for the top job but appears he must lace his boot to unseat the most popular football chief in the West African nation.

Nyantakyi enjoys the massive support from the top officials of the Ghana federation in a bid to potentially seek re-election despite declaring not to seek-election on three occasions.

However, Western region FA chief, Kojo Yankah wants the Okyeman Planners owner to render an unqualified apology to the Executive committee.

"George Afriyie should apologise to the Executive committee of the Ghana Football Association," he told Asempa FM Wednesday morning.

"He betrayed his boss by going ahead to declare his intention without consulting his boss. It's not done anywhere.

"He should apologise to everybody."

There have been recent rifts among the two leaders of Ghana football with Nyantakyi loyalists claiming that Afriyie had been plotting to undermine him - claim the latter has denied.

Despite these claims, Nyantakyi went ahead to propose to CAF to appoint Afriyie to one of the strongest committees within the continent's governing body as he serves on the Africa Cup of Nations committee.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics has declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA post in 2019 during the celebration of his 50th birthday celebration.

