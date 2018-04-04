Hearts of Oak have signed former Nea Salamina striker Kojo Obeng Junior on a four-year deal. Obeng has been linked with the Phobians since leaving the Divis...
Hearts of Oak Finally Sign Former Nea Salamina Striker Kojo Obeng Junior
Hearts of Oak have signed former Nea Salamina striker Kojo Obeng Junior on a four-year deal.
Obeng has been linked with the Phobians since leaving the Division One League side.
The 13-goal striker for last season in the Division One League is reported to have signed a pre-contract with Latvian top-flight side Spartaks Jurmala.
"I am very happy to join the biggest football club in the country. I developed the love for Hearts of Oak since childhood," Obeng told Kickgh.com in an exclusive interview.
"For now am in Accra. I will be training with the team on Wednesday morning [Today].
"I opted for the club because of the love for them and am praying to start my career at Hearts of Oak on a bright note with more goals.''
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com