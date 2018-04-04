BREAKING NEWS... Banku Banku In Police Custody For Assulting Assemblyman

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Brimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku is currently in Police custody for assaulting an Assemblyman.

On Monday, the comic boxer was accused of assaulting government official during an ‘Easter Monday Party’ in James Town.

The Assemblyman with the name Zaid lodged a complaint at the James Town Police Station on Tuesday.

The Station Officer at James Town Police Station then dispatched his boys to Bukom and the tough-talking boxer was arrested.

According to information, Bukom Banku has been transferred to Central Police cells and he has already spent a night there.

Banku will take on Bastie Samir on June in a rematch after losing in the first bout.