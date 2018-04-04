Levante Striker Emmanuel Boateng Undergoes Successful Surgery, Could Be Out For A Month

Former Ghana U20 forward Emmanuel Boateng could be out for the next four weeks after undergoing a successful surgery on his left arm.

The 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital during Levante's La Liga clash with Girona after a collision with an opponent.

Boateng received treatment at the Girona hospital and has returned to Valencia.

A recovery period is estimated at four weeks and could see him on the sidelines for the period.

'Boateng underwent surgery this morning at the QuirÃ³n Clinic in Valencia for the fracture of the left zygomatic arch that occurred yesterday in a match between the Santander LaLiga and Girona and Levante at the Montilivi Stadium,' the club announced.

'The operation, carried out by the team of Dr Fernando GÃ³mez, has been successfully completed.'

The situation leaves out the striker from this weekend's League match against Las Palmas.

Boateng has scored twice in 20 La Liga appearances for Levante this season.

