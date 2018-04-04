Arafat Ibrahim Double Powers Aluminij To 2-1 Win Over Gorica In Slovenia Cup

In-form Aluminij forward Ibrahim Arafat Mensah registered a brace to power his side to a 2-1 away win over Gorica in the Slovenia Cup clash.

Arafat scored twice within ten minutes to put the visitors 2-0 up at the Å portni Park (Nova Gorica) on Tuesday evening.

The Ghanaian international lighted the stadium in the second half with two quick goals after the first half ended goalless.

Arafat broke the deadlock eight minutes after the break with an amazing strike and doubled the lead ten minutes later.

The home side reduced the tally five minutes after Arafat's second goal by leave the score line 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

The brace makes Arafat one of the prolific strikers in the Slovenian league after scoring a hat trick four days ago in the league clash against Triglav.

