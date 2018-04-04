George Afriyie Is A Traitor - Kojo Yankah

Western Regional RFA Chairman, Kojo Yankah has taken a swipe at the Vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie describing his 2019 GFA presidency declaration as a betrayal.

The former Accra Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer has declared his intentions to contest for the Ghana FA top position during the celebration of his 50th birthday at the Mersvic hotel in Accra.

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is the current president of the country's football governing has confirmed that he will not seek for re-election when his term in office expires after assuming office in December 2005.

But the controversial football administrator says the Liberty Professionals director has betrayed Nyantakyi and have urged him to render an unqualified apology to the CAF 1st vice president.

"George Afriyie has betrayed his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for declaring his intention to contest in 2019 GFA Presidential Elections.

"He should render an unqualified apology to Nyantakyi and the Executive Committee Members because he has disrespected us.

"I have personally told Nyantakyi to contest the 2019 elections and I know he will change his mind.

However, Executive Committee Member of the Ghana FA, Osei Kweku Palmer also revealed that the Ghana FA vice never consulted Kwesi Nyantakyi before his declaration.

"I can tell you on authority that George Akwasi Afriyie never consulted his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi before declaring his intention to contest in 2019 GFA Presidential Elections.

"If George Afriyie should have consulted me, I would have told him not to declare to contest for the Ghana FA presidency because the timing was bad," he added.