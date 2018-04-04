Ghana FA To Launch 2017/18 National Women’s League Today

The 2017/18 National Women’s League will be launched today (Wednesday) April 4 at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra at 2:30pm.

This will be preceded by a stakeholders meeting which will be held at 9am.

Clubs will be represented at both events with an official and a player.

Members of the GFA Executive Committee and the women’s league board are expected to attend the event.

This season’s league is expected to commence on April 7 in the Northern and Southern sectors respectively.

Meanwhile, President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has fulfilled his promise to sponsor the Women’s League.

Unlike the Division One Premier League which had GN Bank as the Title Sponsor, FreshPaK, another subsidiary of Groupe Nduom is now the Title Sponsor of the Women’s League.