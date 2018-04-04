Russia 2018: Six Thousand Volunteers To Work In Moscow

A total of 6,000 volunteers will work in Moscow during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to be held across Russia from June 14 to July 15, the head of Moscow’s volunteer centre Mosvolonter Irina Shvets said on Tuesday.

“A total of 6,000 volunteers, who have already started their train

“We are already actively preparing the city’s entire infrastructure (for the event),” Shvets said at a press conference, adding that 13 departments of the city government are taking part in training the volunteers.

Shvets also said that the volunteer center received around 10,000 applications.

A total of 5,000 people were chosen to become volunteers, and another 1,000 formed the reserve.