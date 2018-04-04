Stanchart Teams Up With FIFA, Visa To Unveil World Cup Promotion

Standard Chartered Bank, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Visa, one of the world's largest retail electronic payment networks, have entered into a partnership to offer 2018 FIFA World Cup rewards to customers in Ghana.

The promotion, which is opened to all customers of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, required the customers, especially retail clients, to use their debit and credit cards for all transactions for the month of April.

Customers are required to use their cards at least 20 times during the month to effect payments for goods and services.

Mr Bossman Kwapong, Head Retail Products and Segments, said the promotion which starts from April 3 to April 30, requires all new and existing Visa Gold, Platinum and Infinite cardholders to use their Visa debit and credit cards when paying for goods and services.

He said two customers with the highest value of transactions at the end of the promotion period will win a five-day all expenses trip to the FIFA World Cup in Russia to watch the round of 16 matches.

The package also includes a category one ticket, a deluxe hotel accommodation, Visa event team support staff and US$ 450 Visa prepaid money card.

Mr Kwapong said the Bank intends to use the platform to encourage customers' and also project its strategy for a cash-lite society.

Standard Chartered was the first Bank in Ghana to introduce the Visa card payment platform in 2001 and currently issues Visa premium cards - Gold, Platinum and Infinite - bringing benefits such as convenience to customers, reliability and offering emergency cash when in distress.

The 2018 World Cup is fixed for Sunday, June 14 to July 15.