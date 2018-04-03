Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Steals The Show

Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible bicycle kick helped Real Madrid claim an emphatic 3-0 victory over Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Spanish side settled quickly at the Juventus Stadium and took the lead through Ronaldo’s clever finish from Isco’s cross from the left-hand side.

Paulo Dybala tried to inspire the hosts but was booked for simulation at the other end.

With Madrid firmly in control, the Portuguese superstar produced a spectacular moment that will be talked about for years.

After Gianluigi Buffon saved well from Lucas Vasquez, Dani Carvajal sent a hopeful looking cross into the box which Ronaldo duly acrobatically smashed in.

Dybala’s yellow card for simulation soon came back to haunt him, as he was shown a second yellow for an innocuous looking challenge.

Real made the game safe when Marcelo’s rampaging run culminated in the left-back dinking the ball over Buffon to finish.

Sergio Ramos’ booking means he will miss the return leg at the Bernabeu, but this tie is surely already over.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

It could only be one moment, couldn't it? After Chiellini inadvertently diverted the ball away from the onrushing Gianluigi Buffon, Ronaldo squared for Lucas Vasquez. When the youngster's shot was palmed wide to Dani Carvajal, many thought the chance had gone. However, his looping ball was watched all the way by the Portuguese superstar, who propelled himself into the air. At this moment, collective hearts went into mouths everywhere and few could believe what happened next. Ronaldo's right-footed shot connected so perfectly with the ball, it flew past Gianluigi Buffon, to leave the Juventus Stadium on their feet.

STAR MAN - Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Isco had a fantastic game making Juve's midfield look amateur, and Sergio Ramos was a rock at the back, this accolade can only go to one man. Yes, his second goal was incredible but his movement for the first goal shows just how his game has changed. No longer the fanciful but wasteful winger, Ronaldo is a serial goalscorer and undoubtedly the most prolific striker in Champions League history.