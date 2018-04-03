Sports Minister Extends President’s Well Wishes To Team Ghana Ahead Of GC2018 Opening Ceremony

Minister for Youth and Youth, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, paid a visit to the Ghanaian contingent at a reception organised by Ghana High Commissioner to Australia, Edwin Nii Adjei ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia later today.

He was accompanied by his Technical Advisor at the ministry, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah and the Chief Director of the ministry, Frank Quist.

The minister said, the President of Republic, Nana Akuffo Addo, extended his good wishes to the team and also urged the team to do their best for the country.

He told the athletes to see their participation in the games as a privilege because there were other equally qualified athletes who could have made it but they have been chosen to represent the country.

He added that they are representing the over 29 million Ghanaian population at the games so they should act as worthy representatives, remain focused and aim at winning the country more laurels.

He indicated that government will reward athletes who will excel in the games accordingly, and therefore charged the participants to brace themselves with the challenge ahead.

“You are here to make Ghana proud. Proper structures are in place to ensure that athletes who distinguish themselves are rewarded appropriately,” he said.

He also noted that government has the development of youth at heart hence the construction of 10 regional youth development centres with multi-purpose sports facilities.

The High Commissioner thanked the team and officials for honouring his invitation and also assured them of his continuous support for the team during their stay and participation in the games.

He urged the athletes to take a cue from their predecessors and make a name for themselves so that they can write their names in the history of Ghana sports.

He appealed to the athletes to be disciplined and make sure to compete fairly, saying, “If you win, you win fairly; if you lose, you lose gallantly, and if there is any decision made which is not in your favour, use the appropriate channel.”

He said their presence in Australia was an opportunity to sell the Ghana brand, and therefore advised them to comport themselves.

“Games, as we all know, is an opportunity for culture brand; it’s when most countries sell their culture; so as you have come, I want you to look at the games you are participating in as a platform that you are going to use to protect the nation,” he stated.

The President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana, Ben Nunoo Mensah, thanked the Commissioner for all his support and assistance throughout Ghana’s stay in Australia.

He urged athletes to do their best for the country as patriotic citizens and they would be duly rewarded.