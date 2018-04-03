Caleb Ekuban Accepts Leeds United Owner's Criticism

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has accepted the opprobrium levelled against him and his Leeds United team-mates by the club owner, Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani could not stand watching his club go 13 games winless streak in the English Championship, which led to the sacking of manager Thomas Christiansen and replaced with Paul Heckingbottom.

The Italian business mogul described the players as people who lacked "commitment, passion and spirit" following their abysmal run.

But the Yorkshire-based club has turned the corner since the owner's scathing attack.

'Mr. Radrizzani is trying to let us know that even if we are better than the other teams, we always have to compete because this league is very tough,' Ekuban told Yorkshire Post.

'If you shut off for one second they can beat you and take the points away. That's what he's trying to make us understand more: try not to switch off.'

Ekuban, who joined Leeds last summer from Chievo Verona, scored his first league goal for the club over the weekend in their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

