Medeama Duo Yaro Ibrahim And Rashid Nortey Eye MTN FA Cup Honours On Wednesday

Medeama duo Yaro Ibrahim and Rashid Nortey will be eyeing honours after impressing heavily in the Ghana MTN FA Cup last season.

Yaro, a towering centre-back is in contention for the Defender of the Season, while dribbling magician Rashid Nortey is up for the Most Promising Player of the competition.

The two players earned nomination after helping the Mauve and Yellows reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term.

It's been an incredible season for the duo after playing key roles for the two-time FA Cup winners.

Yaro's combative and intelligent play earned him rave reviews in the West African country while midfield supremo Rashid Nortey showcased real genius throughout the competition.

Medeama has earned the Fair Play Award due to a remarkable disciplinary record.

The 2018 FA Cup gala takes place at the M'plaza Hotel in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday, April 4.