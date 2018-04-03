President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Duah has announced that celebrated coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh has expanded for Spain to undertake an ITF le...
Tennis Coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh Leaves For Coaching Course In Spain
President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Duah has announced that celebrated coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh has expanded for Spain to undertake an ITF level 3 coaching course for 6 weeks.
He said it was Good news for Ghana Tennis as he would be well armed with more techniques for the young rising stars coming up.
Coach Bagerbaseh is the man behind Ghana's rising tennis superstars.