modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
52 minutes ago | Tennis

Tennis Coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh Leaves For Coaching Course In Spain

Sammy Heywood Okine
Tennis Coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh Leaves For Coaching Course In Spain

President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Duah has announced that celebrated coach Noah Bukari Bagerbaseh has expanded for Spain to undertake an ITF level 3 coaching course for 6 weeks.

He said it was Good news for Ghana Tennis as he would be well armed with more techniques for the young rising stars coming up.

Coach Bagerbaseh is the man behind Ghana's rising tennis superstars.

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line