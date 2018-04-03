Serial Debut Scorer Boakye-Yiadom Does It Again With Jiangsu

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has made a habit of scoring in his first game with a new club, and he enjoyed the sort of debut on Sunday with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Of his previous nine teams, the 25-year-old scored on his debuts for four. He delivered for Italian Serie A side Genoa and went on to repeat for Elche, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Red Star Belgrade.

This past weekend, Boakye extended the record to five teams, coming off the bench to power Jiangsu to a 2-1 victory over Tianjin Teda by converting a penalty. The win catapulted Jiangsu to the eighth spot with six points.

''Scoring in every first game gives me the confidence and the zeal to prepare myself towards the next game. If you play your first game and you are able to give a positive impact you prepare yourself and your mind towards the next game and am very happy that by the grace of God, I have been consistent in scoring in the first match for most clubs have been to.

He added ''I have to give my best I have to fight so I think the determination and the positivity I have in my mind allows me to score every time on my debut and am looking forward to scoring more.''

Boakye signed for Jiangsu for a fee in a region of €5.5m this year after an incredible spell in Serbia where he bagged an impressive 42 strikes for Red Star Belgrade.

He is earning €4m per season plus bonuses.