10 minutes ago

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian Striker Joe Dodoo Set To Exit Rangers At End Of Season

Striker Joe Dodoo is among a number of high-profile players expected to exit Rangers at the end of the season in a massive clear-out.

The Ghanaian has been an unmitigated disaster over the last 12 months and has been identified as one of the players to leave Ibrox this summer.

After a disastrous loan spell at Charlton, Dodoo has spent most of his time with Rangers playing the odd game for the Under-20s.

Another of Mark Warburton's signings who didn't work out and left the Ibrox giants paying for an expensive flop.

The Scottish giants are keen to re-build the first team squad for the fourth consecutive summer.

The Ibrox giants trying to find a way to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back from bitter rivals Celtic.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

