Medeama SC's Kwasi Donsu Confident Goals Will Come After Rusty Start

Medeama midfielder Kwasi Donsu is confident of rediscovering his set-pieces touch after struggling to replicate his form in the past two-years.

The hugely talented enforcer has been goal-shy this season and followed his goal-drought a season earlier.

But the former Berekum Arsenals midfielder is refusing to press the panic button, insisting the goals will come.

"I am not bothered by the lack of goals. We have just started the season and the goals will come," he told the club's official website

"It's understandable for our fans to be worried. But there are no fears. I am keeping my cool and composure and confident, things will begin to shape up for us."

"I just keep to training and practising what I know best and I know everything will fall into place.

"It's a collective effort. If the team wins and I don't even score, it's no problem for me at all."

Over the course of last two seasons, Donsu scored 10 free-kicks in 25 games.

10 from his midfield position he contributed 15 goals in all. And there is a great variety in the free-kicks. He can bend them, he can curl them, and he is capable of hitting it from distance.

Donsu's free-kick expertise is rare in a country and league where the conventional wisdom is that the players are just awful in dead-ball situations. The belief has always been that players here just don't practice enough and are not technical enough to punish opponents for fouls around the 18-yard box.

Donsu's skills ensured Medeama were different two years ago.