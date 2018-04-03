Kenichi Defends Allies Players After 6-0 Defeat At Aduana

Kenichi Yatsuhashi has defended his Inter Allies players in the aftermath of their devastating defeat at Aduana Stars.

The Accra-based side put up a lacklustre performance and were deservedly battered 6-0 by the reigning champions in Dormaa. Yahaya Mohammed led the demolishing exercise, scoring a hat-trick while strike partner Nathaniel Asamoah hit a brace. Also on target were Bright Adjei and Emmanuel Akouko.

The defeat, Allies' heaviest since joining the top flight in 2013, came as a surprise to many with fans descending heavily on the players especially goalkeeper Kwame Baah, who was sent off for dissent.

Yet Kenichi refused to criticise anyone. He said: “The fault should not solely be put on the goalkeeper but playing with a man down [was] really a difficult task for us. One could realise that we were faring good in the game at the beginning of the game until we were reduced to 10 men. Aduana Stars are a very good side.''

“He [Kwame Baah] was very upset and l understood him as he was very emotional. Nobody is happy about him getting a red card but l once again understood how he felt at the moment he received his marching orders in the game”.

Kenichi further declined to blame substitute goalkeeper, Saed Salifu who conceded four goals. “l don’t think he underperformed as he made a perfect save on that penalty shot awarded to them. The rest of the goals were all straightforward goals he couldn’t do anything to avoid them prior to his red card offence. In football, if keepers are not protected by their defenders it becomes impossible to save all the shot,” he argued.

Inter Allies will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in next game against WAFA at home.