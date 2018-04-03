Osei Kweku Palmer Blasts George Afriyie Insists His GFA Presidency Bid Declaration Is Premature

A Member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Winfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has taken a swipe at the vice president of the Ghana FA, George Afriyie, describing his presidential declaration as premature.

The former Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer recently made his presidential ambitions public at his 50th birthday anniversary celebration at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra.

But according to the Tema Youth financier, Gorge has every right to contest the position of the GFA presidency, but the timing was not right, taking into account the 18 more months left for the election.

“The timing was wrong on all fronts, as a Ghanaian, he has every right to contest for the position, as the Vice-president, the natural progression was that he contests for the position but the declaration was premature.

“If he had consulted me, I would have advised him not to make the declaration, I don't think he was fair to the attendants of the birthday party, I would have walked off if I were present.

“The second reason I am condemning the declaration was due to the fact that he made it when the FA was going through the crisis – league delay and all that.

“Number three, the FA has 18 clear months to the elections and you come out to make such a declaration; when you do that you undermine the FA and it suggests you want to facilitate the removal of the sitting president.”

The Black Stars deputy Management Committee chairman added that “Nyantakyi hasn't made anything official about the statement that he won't contest in 2019, he should have at least consulted Nyantakyi himself, to find out if indeed he won't contest.”

The Tema Youth Sporting Director has, therefore, slammed Afriyie on the grounds that he turned his birthday party into a political rally and added that he ambushed the attendants who had no idea of his intention.