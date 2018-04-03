Giorgio Chiellini Hails Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has lauded Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos as the best centre-back in the world as the sides prepare to meet in an eagerly-anticipated Champions League clash in Turin on Tuesday night.

Ramos, who has won the Champions League with Real on three occasions, possesses vast experience of playing in high-profile games and has also enjoyed much success on the international stage with Spain, winning the World Cup and two European Championships.

Chiellini is adamant in his belief that Ramos is the standout centre-back in world football at present and in making that declaration, overlooked his former team-mate Leonardo Bonucci, who left Juventus for AC Milan last summer.

Chiellini told El Mundo: ‘You have to learn from the best, of course, but never impersonate them. I will never have the technique or the explosiveness of Sergio Ramos.

‘He is the best central defender in the world and he knows how to play the games that really count.’

Chiellini also commented on the ongoing tussle for supremacy between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, describing the Real Madrid and Barcelona players as ‘really different’.

Ronaldo has altered his playing style in recent years and Chiellini is impressed with the transition that the Portugal international has undertaken.

Chiellini said: ‘He changed his way to play. I don’t know if it was because of the injury in the Euros or to save energy. Before he was a number seven for most of his career and now he is a monstrous number nine.’

Messi, meanwhile, has continued to excel for Barcelona this season and has scored 35 goals in 43 games across all competitions.