Real Land In Italy To Battle Juve

The Real Madrid squadin Italy

The Real Madrid squad and President Florentino Perez travelled to Italy yesterday ahead of their mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Juventus in the Champions League.

Madrid takes on the Turin side in the first leg in what is a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final tonight.

A host of Madrid players, who all wore matching navy Hugo Boss suits, posted pictures on Instagram of them departing Spain.

Left back Marcelo posted a picture of himself alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro.

Sergio Ramos looked relaxed with his headphones in as he made his way to the plane and alongside him was Perez.

Isco, who scored a hat-trick against Argentina in Spain’s 6-1 victory last Tuesday, looked laid back also with his headphones in.

Defender Raphael Varane posted a photo on the social media platform heading for the plane and behind him was Gareth Bale, while Toni Kroos also took to Instagram. The club’s official Twitter account also posted a picture of Varane and Karim Benzema on the plane with the caption: ‘We’re on our way to Turin!’

It is a big nine days coming up for Zinedine Zidane’s side as after Tuesday’s match, Madrid returns to league action with a derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, before the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11.