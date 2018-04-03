Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Hails Coach Cosmin Olariou After Jiangsu Suning Impressive Win Over Tianjin Teda

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has disclosed that new Jiangsu Suning coach Cosmin Olariou was the driving force behind their attacking play in the win over Tianjin Teda.

The experienced Romanian tactician replaced Fabio Capello mid-last week and guided them to a 2-1 victory over Tianjin Teda on Sunday in the Chinese Super League.

And Boakye-Yiadom, who joined the ambitious Jiangsu-based club during the winter transfer window, opened the scoring for the side from the spot kick before Brazilian striker Alex Teixeira handed Jiangsu the three points despite a late consolation from Johnathan.

'Olariou gives us self-confidence and ambitions for the win, although he only took over his position last week.' Boakye told his club's official website.

The former Red Star Belgrade marksman also commended his teammates and fans after his debut goal in Chinese football

'Thanks to my teammates and fans,' he added.

