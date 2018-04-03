TT Brothers Blesses Tema SOS

Former Hearts of Oak Board Member and President of TT Brothers Limited, Isaac Tetteh, on Saturday, donated food items worth thousands of Cedis to the Tema SOS.

The items included 20 cartons of Uncle T Malt, 30 bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and boxes of tomato paste.

Tetteh, who is also the president of Uncle T United, a Division One side based in Prampram, said the gesture which is a permanent feature on TT Brothers calendar and it has been running for 15 years.

“We have been doing this for the past 15 years, and I would like to urge other corporate organizations to follow suit,” said Tetteh.

He was supported by Juliana Aba Bilson, PA, Nicholas Addo, Sales and Marketing, Mrs Barbara Toku, Human Resource among others.

SO Soglohu Comfort expressed thanks to TT Brothers for the constant support to the Village.