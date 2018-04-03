Satellites Begin Camping

modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Sports News

Daily Guide
Ghana’s U-20 male soccer side, the Black Satellites, yesterday began camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Newly appointed coach, Jimmy James Corbblah, says he is starting with 42 players which would later be pruned to the required figure after two training games this week.

He said his target is tough and rugged players who have the ability to withstand tough conditions.

The team is in camp ahead of a double legged knockout qualifier against the winner of the Algeria-Tunisia game in May for the African Youth Championship.

Ghana failed to qualify for the last edition under coach Didi Dramani.

