GCB Sponsors Royal Golf League

GCB limited has taken up the sponsorship of the first-ever Golf Competitions league in Ghana fashioned after the famous FedEx cup.

The sponsorship covers prizes for the first four positions in the men's category and the top two positions in the ladies. The league includes all competitions to be hosted at the club in 2018. Points are awarded for participation and performance in all competitions. The scale of awards is linked to the type of competition.

In a short presentation ceremony at the Royal Golf Club, recently, the leader of the delegation from GCB Bank, Mr George Ackorful (Regional Manager), expressed the hope that the sponsorship will further increase participation in competitions.

He was very happy for the association of the bank with such a novel idea that happens to be the first of its kind at any club in Ghana. “GCB Bank is always a pioneer and their sponsorship of the league attests to that,” he said.

Receiving the sponsorship amount on behalf of the club, Prof. Bernard Baiden, in charge of Operations at the club, expressed management's appreciation to GCB Bank for the support. He assured GCB that the club will grow the relationship to cover other activities. He emphasized the strategic nature of the sponsorship as it covers all competitions at the club.

Prof Baiden further encouraged other corporate institutions to support activities at the club. He also highlighted the current open-door policy of the club geared at encouraging more participation in golf.

The league is currently led by Delali Agbo-Klu after 6 events followed by Bernard Baiden, Isaac Simpson and Hanniel Kakraba-Ampeh. In the ladies' section, Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour leads with Margaret Oduro in the second position.