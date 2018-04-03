David Accam: We Are Still Adjusting At Philadelphia Union

Ghana forward David Accam has insisted the new players at Philadelphia Union are still trying to attune themselves at the club.

Accam joined Philadelphia Union at the start of the season from Chicago Fire after three years at the Toyota Stadium where he netted 38 goals in 85 appearances and provided 15 assists.

The skilful hitman has failed to find the back of the net for the Union after three games in the Major League Soccer campaign.

But he's indicated that it's not only him who is struggling to exert himself on the team but all the new players at the club are adjusting and working on their balance as they seek to give off their best.

'I think it comes with time, we're still new players on a new team. We need to work on our balance where players want to play, where this player works best.'Accam told the Athletic

'In the last game, it was difficult, especially in the first half. We had players in the same positions, like running toward the same position.'

The Ghanaian international further hinted that he needs to work more on his defensive qualities which is something he has even started,'

'I need to learn those parts of the game as well and get more involved in the defensive parts, and I think so far I've done really well helping the defence.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com