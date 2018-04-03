Manny Pacquiao To Return On July 14

Earlier this evening, Oscar De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, tweeted that a bout between their client WBA welterweight belt-holder Lucas Matthysse and Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao had been agreed upon.

Signed, sealed, and delivered: Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion Lucas Matthysse will put his title on the line against Manny Pacquiao in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday night July 14.

This was backed up by Golden Boy President Eric Gomez who confirmed to Boxing Scene. – “It’s done.”

It wasn’t an easy deal to make given everything surrounding this event.

“When we were contacted by Manny Pacquiao and his crew, we weren’t sure what his current situation was but we obviously worked together. There were a few issues that came up and we worked through them and we were able to get it done,” explained Gomez.

This proposed event has been backed up a few times and in the past, Pacquaio has spoken of fighting in exotic locales but those plans have always fallen through for one reason or another.

“We have every assurance that this is going to happen. We’re working on the press conference now. We feel confident this is going to go through,” said Gomez, who mentioned that ESPN would be handling the distribution of this event in the States.

Pacquiao-Matthysse will be contested for the Argentine’s WBA welterweight title that he won back in late January as he stopped Tewa Kiram in eight rounds at the Forum in Inglewood, California. For Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) it fulfils a dream to face Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs).

“Obviously Lucas would love to do the fight here in the U.S. and wanted the fight here in the U.S. but it was too good of a deal to pass up in Malaysia and we’re very excited and happy that he got this opportunity. He deserves it and he’s wanted it for some time now and whenever you get a chance to fight Manny Pacquiao, you’ve got to be willing to go to the moon if it’s going to take place there,” Gomez said.