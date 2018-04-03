FIRE DEAL… Patrick Osei Agyemang Joins Zylofon FM

According to multiple reports in the local media, controversial Sports Journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has joined Zylofon FM.

Reports suggest that the Fire for Fire show host has left Multimedia after he was suspended by the management for insulting Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi last month.

Countryman Songo was halted live on set for raining insults on the GFA boss by the management of Multimedia while presenting his ‘Fire for Fire show’ on Adom TV.

Kwadwo Mensah Moshoosho and Kobi Stone have been hosting the program for close to a month now.

Countryman Songo will end his 13-year stay at Multimedia if the deal is confirmed.